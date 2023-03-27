CHEAT SHEET
    Three Children, Three Adults Killed in Nashville School Shooting Identified

    Alec Karam

    Breaking News Intern

    Students from the Covenant School gather and hold hands surrounded by police officers

    Mark Zaleski/USA Today Network via Reuters

    The six victims of Monday’s school shooting in Nashville have been identified, including three children who were just nine years old. The victims are Mike Hill, 61, Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, William Kinney, 9, Hallie Scruggs, 9, and Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9. Koonce served as headmistress for the Covenant School, while Peak and Hill were also staff members. All three children were students of the school. The suspected shooter was identified Monday afternoon as a “quiet” 28-year-old former art student, Audrey Hale, who once attended the church-based school.

