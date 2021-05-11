Murder Suspect Who Let His Tiger Prowl Around Houston Suburb Is Captured, Police Say
ROAR AND ORDER
There’s got to be an eight-part Netflix documentary series about this whole absurd incident some time soon, right? Houston authorities say they’ve captured the murder suspect whose massive tiger was filmed having a casual stroll around a quiet suburban street on Sunday night. Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, was out on bond for a murder charge when the Bengal tiger, which he reportedly keeps in his backyard, somehow got out. Cuevas fled the scene with the tiger when police responded to calls from justifiably terrified neighbors who filmed the cat from their windows. On Tuesday night, Houston police tweeted that Cuevas was in custody, but added, somewhat ominously: “The whereabouts of the tiger are not yet known.” According to CNN, Cuevas has been charged with felony evading arrest and authorities plan to revoke his bond for the 2020 murder charge.