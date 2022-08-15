Chicago Cops Nab Suspect in Serial ‘Scooter Groper’ Attacks
‘SOMETHING HOT’
Chicago authorities said Sunday they had charged a 36-year-old man over a string of sexual assaults perpetrated by a so-called “scooter groper,” known for riding around on a one-wheeled motorized scooter. Victory Manuel-Reyes, a restaurant worker, is accused of attacking women he deemed to be wearing “something hot and short,” prosecutors said in court. Two victims and a former co-worker positively identified Manuel-Reyes from surveillance footage, according to the Chicago Tribune. He was linked by investigators to at least four separate groping incidents, including three on a single day earlier this month. Manuel-Reyes, prosecutors said, would scoot up behind a victim and quickly grab at their buttocks and genitals before fleeing the scene. He has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery, aggravated criminal sex abuse, and criminal sex assault.