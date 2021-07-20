CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
California Man Pleads Not Guilty to Starting Deadly Wildfire to Cover Up a Murder
HORRIFIC
Read it at East Bay Times
Victor Serriteno, who has been accused of starting a deadly wildfire in a botched plot to cover up an alleged murder, pleaded not guilty on Monday to two murder and arson charges. Those charges are separate to a previous murder charge in relation to the death of Priscilla Castro last August. Serriteno allegedly set Castro’s body on fire in the woodland areas of Solano and Napa counties. Authorities say that fire sparked the Markley Fire, which later spread into to the Hennessey Fire, and merged to become the LNU Lightning Complex fire, which killed two men. Officials believe Serriteno started the fire to cover up Castro’s death. If convicted, he could be eligible for the death penalty.