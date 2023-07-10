Victor Wembanyama Plans to Keep a Low Profile After Britney Scuffle
PEACE OUT
Victor Wembanyama got a taste of the intense public spotlight that comes with being an NBA superstar—and he’s not sure he likes it. After making headlines for several days last week over a bizarre run-in with Britney Spears, the 19-year-old rookie told reporters on Sunday that he’s probably going to “disappear” for the next few months until the basketball season begins. “As I’m not playing in the World Cup, I got two to three great months that are coming and they’re gonna change my life. I’m probably gonna disappear from the media for the next [few] months, honestly.” Footage of his run-in with Spears at a Vegas hotel appeared to discredit his claim that Spears “grabbed” him from behind before his security detail backhanded her—however, the clip also showed that Spears was actually hit in the face with her own hand, contrary to her claims. The French phenom joined the San Antonio Spurs last month as one of the most hyped-up draft picks in recent memory.