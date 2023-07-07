Victor Wembanyama’s Security Guard Escapes Charges for Slapping Britney
JUSTICE FOR BRITNEY!
The San Antonio Spurs security director who allegedly backhanded Britney Spears on Wednesday after she approached basketball star Victor Wembanyama for a photo will not face criminal charges, Page Six reported. Spears tapped Wembanyama on his shoulder at a restaurant in Las Vegas, which prompted guard Damian Smith to slap her across the face, reportedly knocking her to the ground. TMZ reported that Spears filed a police report, and the Las Vegas Police Department previously told The Daily Beast it carried out a “battery investigation.” A police spokesperson confirmed to Page Six on Friday that it finished up its investigation and “no charges will be filed against the person involved.” A rep for Spears did not respond to the tabloid’s request for comment.