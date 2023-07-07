CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Victor Wembanyama’s Security Guard Escapes Charges for Slapping Britney

    JUSTICE FOR BRITNEY!

    Isabella Ramirez

    Breaking News Intern

    A picture of Britney Spears, who was allegedly slapped by San Antonio Spurs security director Damian Smith for wanting to take a picture with Victor Wembanyama in a restaurant in Las Vegas.

    Mario Anzuoni/Reuters

    The San Antonio Spurs security director who allegedly backhanded Britney Spears on Wednesday after she approached basketball star Victor Wembanyama for a photo will not face criminal charges, Page Six reported. Spears tapped Wembanyama on his shoulder at a restaurant in Las Vegas, which prompted guard Damian Smith to slap her across the face, reportedly knocking her to the ground. TMZ reported that Spears filed a police report, and the Las Vegas Police Department previously told The Daily Beast it carried out a “battery investigation.” A police spokesperson confirmed to Page Six on Friday that it finished up its investigation and “no charges will be filed against the person involved.” A rep for Spears did not respond to the tabloid’s request for comment.

    Read it at Page Six
    ,