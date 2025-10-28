Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Reaching for the right foundation begins with how you’re feeling—are you seeking a filter-like, perfected finish, or are you in more of a “no makeup-makeup” mood? Your answer might change on any given day, yet it defines the selection of complexion cosmetics. If you want a base that performs like makeup but feels like skincare (and delivers complexion-enhancing benefits), the new Victoria Beckham Beauty The Foundation Drops With TFC8 (Trigger Factor Complex TFC) is your new luxury go-to.

“This is the kind of product I’d recommend to clients who love a polished but minimal look for everyday,” says celebrity makeup artist Zara Kaplan. Kaplan specializes in light-handed glam that corrects imperfections, but does so almost invisibly. She specializes in the type of soft glam that makeup artist Diane Caranica and I call “naked makeup”: it hinges upon a flawless base, but starts minimally and can be built up to your desired level of glamour. “The Foundation Drops give that effortless glow without feeling like makeup, which makes it perfect for people who want to look fresh and put-together without a full-coverage base.”

As a beauty editor and reporter whose career has largely covered skincare, it was literally life-changing for me when a work assignment testing the AviClear laser led to my development of chronic perioral dermatitis that spreads from my nose downward, clustered around my mouth and chin. While my skincare regimen manages the dermatitis to a reasonable extent, my diagnosis has also shifted my taste in makeup to avoid further flare-ups, and Victoria Beckham Beauty’s skincare-infused Foundation Drops deliver.

Jessica Ourisman.

My Ultra-Sensitive Skin Type

Because of my job, my sensitized, combination skin takes up a lot of my time. My diagnosis made me extremely self-conscious, but also meant that I now had to vet all my skincare and treatments based on my new triggers. My regimen now avoids everything from potent vitamin C serums to chemical exfoliants and retinol, because flares can be triggered by a disrupted skin barrier or imbalance in the microbiome (both of which are closely linked).

Because I have to use at-home exfoliants sparingly now, areas like my forehead, chin, and jawline can easily develop clogged pores and comedones. I also get hormonal, cystic breakouts that leave darkness and textural changes around my chin, which I tend to cover with my cosmetics. In other words, I need a formula that provides adequate coverage but also doesn’t disrupt my skin barrier or leave my pores congested.

I will admit that my sensitive skin and I are by no means typical, but this is why finding a product that checks all my boxes is noteworthy. So when I first tried The Foundation Drops With TFC8, which felt soothing and skin-like, it was a memorable, best-in-class moment for me as a beauty editor.

Victoria Beckham by Augustinus Bader The Foundation Drops with TFC8 Yes, it’s expensive, but given the hybrid formula’s clinically-proven skin benefits (100 percent of participants showed significant improvement in skin elasticity after six weeks of use, according to the brand), it’s worth the investment. Shop At Victoria Beckham Beauty $ 110 Shop At Augustinus Bader $ 110

How To Wear The Foundation Drops With TFC8

“[The drops] have a lightweight, skin-like formula that evens out tone with a healthy-looking, radiant finish that enhances your glow without looking heavy. It’s definitely for anyone who loves a ‘your skin but better’ type of look,” Kaplan says. “They feel effortless—almost like skincare with a touch of tint that layers beautifully with concealer in areas where you want a bit more coverage, making it versatile."

Bearing in mind that Kaplan’s makeup philosophy is to correct sparingly, the featherlight foundation drops’ buildable coverage level and overall versatility are key. Spot-treating with concealer allows you to tone-correct as needed, leaving the rest of the skin feeling blissfully bare. Kaplan’s favorite concealer is the Ciele Cosmetics Conceal & Protect SPF 50, $36, but my own recommendation would be the Natasha Denona Hy-Glam Concealer, $30, which I like to apply with the Anisa Beauty Angled Concealer Brush, $28.

Spot-correcting with concealer also bypasses one of the hardest parts of working with medium- to full-coverage foundations, which is that high pigment pay-off can have a dulling effect on the skin’s natural brightness. But the genius of this formula is how its pigment is offset by the glowiness of Augustinus Bader’s patented TFC8 complex, a potent cocktail of amino acids, synthesized molecules, and vitamins formulated to help support cell renewal.

Jessica Ourisman.

How To Prep the Skin Before Application

Kaplan recommends prepping the skin with only a light layer of hydration. For a quick application, you can, of course, use your fingers. But for the most seamless, airbrushed effect, she recommends transferring the drops with a fluffy duo-fiber foundation brush. Then, using a slightly dampened beauty blender or sponge, you can diffuse the product onto the skin by gently tapping it over the area to ensure there are no streaks left. (As a side note, most simply dampen the beauty blender from the sink. But one day, when I was too lazy to get up and walk to the sink, I instead spritzed my blender with the Josh Rosebrook Hydrating Accelerator, $38, and fell in love with the skin prep hack.)

For longevity and shine control, you can set the T-zone with a micro-fine setting powder; however, depending on your skin type, you will want to use it sparingly to keep the glow effect. Lately, I like to set the formula with the Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder, $52, Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin Soft Blur Setting Powder, $38, or One/Size by Patrick Starrr Bouclé Silk Airbrushed Finishing Powder, $40.

Are the Foundation Drops With TFC8 Worth the Price?

“This is one of those products I’d definitely keep on hand for the right client. It’s perfect for someone who wants that fresh, natural look,” Kaplan explains. “But for makeup artists who specialize in full glam, it probably wouldn’t be their go-to.” She also points out that the product’s luxury price point might be a deterrent to some, coming in at $110 per bottle. “Because it’s a luxury tint with a very high price point, I wouldn’t rely on it as a kit staple across all jobs. But in the right moment, for the right client, it’s beautiful.”

If you are a seasoned luxury-lover, the price might not faze you. If not, there are a few products that deliver a similar finish—albeit without Bader’s firming and line-correcting skincare complex. For a thicker texture but a skincare-like feel on the skin, try Jones Road What The Foundation, $46. Or, to add some sheen to the skin before applying your usual foundation, consider Jouer Luminizing Glow Serum, $38.

At the end of the day, if you’re a luxury skincare consumer who is already used to the sector’s steep price points— especially if you’re a skincare-lover that hates the way makeup feels on the skin—the new Victoria Beckham Beauty The Foundation Drops With TFC8 are a category-topping must-try.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: