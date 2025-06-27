Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of Husband David in Hospital Bed

The king and queen of Belgium remain stranded in Chile more than 16 hours after their scheduled departure due to a “tire incident” on their airplane. King Philippe and Queen Mathilde were supposed to return home on Thursday at 5 p.m. local time from Antofagasta Airport, but a tire was damaged when a tow truck moved the plane in preparation for take off, according to Belgian paper HLN. The Airbus A340-300 is operated by Hi Fly, a Portuguese carrier, the outlet reported. After spending Thursday night in a nearby hotel, the royal couple were scheduled to fly out Friday at noon, but their plans were again nixed. The two “can’t fly back today,” an HLN reporter posted on X, because the repaired tire hadn’t been cleared by safety authorities. It wasn’t immediately clear when their new estimated departure time was as of publication. Oddly, the royals began their state visit to the South American country a day late due to more plane trouble: “technical problems” on the outbound flight.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Belgium’s King and Queen Stranded After Plane MalfunctionROYAL CURSEKing Philippe and Queen Mathilde had arrived in Chile a date late—also due to plane trouble.
- 2Boy, 15, Charged With Murder for Stabbing CEO During PartyTRAGICThe teenager reportedly got into an altercation with the CEO at a house party.
Shop with ScoutedThese Sweat-Wicking Boxers Are a Game-Changer for SummerCHEEKY UPGRADEMeet the underwear women are quietly buying for their partners.
- 3Brandy and Monica Reveal Inspiration for ‘The Boy Is Mine’OH, BOY!Brandy told Jimmy Fallon that a certain tabloid talk show host fueled their breakout song together.
- 4Trump Administration Ousts University of Virginia PresidentFOLDEDJames Ryan stepped down in an effort to end a Justice Department civil rights probe into the school’s diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.
Partner updateAD BY MarmotThis Outdoor Apparel Is Lightweight, Breathable, and 25% OffHIKE MORE, SWEAT LESSGet ready for summer with Marmot’s Fourth of July sale.
- 5SNL Star ‘Sobbing’ After Finding Shock Link to Show’s Icon‘GOD’S SPEAKING TO ME’Sherman found out recently that her SNL checks were being sent to the estate of Gilda Radner.
- 6MLB Star Found Guilty in Sex Abuse Case Involving Girl, 14FALL FROM GRACEWander Franco received a suspended sentence after he was found guilty of having a sexual relationship with the teenager.
- 7Justin Bieber Debuts Confusing New Name on InstagramTHIS JUST-INThe 31-year-old has elicited concern and confusion with his recent social media activity.
- 8Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of Husband David in HospitalMEND IT LIKE BECKHAMThe fashion designer added a sweet message wishing the former footballer a speedy recovery.
Shop with ScoutedEnjoy a Hangover-Free Summer With This Buzzy THC Drink🪄🌵Magic Cactus is the drink of choice for those who want to feel good without losing control.
- 9NFL Star Arrested for Resisting Police Search in Los AngelesFLAG ON THE PLAYSan Francisco 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir was arrested by the LAPD on Thursday.
- 10‘Golden Bachelor,’ 66, Ripped for Wanting Much Younger WomenTALE AS OLD AS TIMEThe former NFL linebacker told producers of the show he preferred women “45 to 60, just being honest.”
Greg Josephson, co-founder of Australian clothing chain Universal Store, was stabbed to death on Thursday in his home in Clayfield, a Brisbane suburb. A 15-year-old who was known to Josephson has been charged with his murder and is in custody. Josephson, 58, was hosting a party in his mansion to celebrate the end of the school term. About 30 teenagers were in attendance. Josephson and the 15-year-old reportedly got into an altercation, and the 15-year-old called the police at 8:15 p.m. When the police arrived on the scene, Josephson was dead. The teenager had stabbed the CEO with a household item, according to the police. They found the suspect about two blocks from the scene of the crime. “It was extremely quiet, I wouldn’t have even known there was a party going on last night,” one neighbor told The Courier Mail. The teenager reported to the children’s court Friday and has been transported to the hospital for a minor injury sustained during the altercation. His next court date is scheduled for Sept. 2. Under a new Australian law, he could become the first teenager facing life in prison in Queensland, 9News reports.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Investing in underwear may seem pointless, but it makes all the difference, and Shinesty is our current favorite. The brand sets itself apart from the rest with its Ball Hammock Pouch technology, anti-chafing designs, and sweat-wicking fabrics that keep you dry and odor-free—even on the sweatiest, swampiest summer days. Shinesty’s underwear and boxers are made to give the family jewels room to breathe, unbeatable support, and they help stop any unwanted sticking.
Shinesty offers a ton of different underwear designs—there’s something for everyone, whether you like briefs or prefer a more relaxed fit. They’ve also got plenty of solid colorways, along with cheeky prints—like a glow-in-the-dark pair aptly named ‘The Big Bang,’ or another featuring gummy bears demonstrating exactly how baby gummy bears are made. Either way, Shinesty has you (and your package) covered.
Sometimes inspiration strikes in unexpected places. That was the case for R&B stars Brandy and Monica, who revealed the true inspiration for their hit 1998 song “The Boy is Mine” during an appearance on The Tonight Show. Brandy confirmed long-held suspicions that an episode on The Jerry Springer Show about love triangles inspired the chart-topping single, which won both singers a Grammy. “I was a huge Jerry Springer fan, and one of the topics was, ‘The boy is mine,’” Brandy said. “I’m like, ‘Oh my god, song idea. Let’s do this.’” Brandy said that she was “always a fan” of Monica’s and that the idea for the call-and-response banger finally spurred her to suggest a collaboration. Despite rumors of a feud between the two artists, which the lyrics of “The Boy is Mine” only fueled, the pair collaborated again on a single in 2012 as well as a remix of Ariana Grande’s song by the same name last year. This week, the singers also announced a joint tour which will start in October and feature Kelly Rowland, Muni Long, and Jamal Roberts.
The president of the University of Virginia (UVA) in Charlottesville is resigning a day after the Trump administration demanded that he do so, according to The New York Times. James Ryan, who had led the university since 2018, tendered his resignation to the school’s board Friday in an attempt to end a Justice Department civil rights probe into UVA’s diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices. Ryan was a champion of DEI, which put him at odds with conservative alumni and board members who thought he was “too woke,” according to the Times. But it was pressure from the Trump administration that made him fold. The Department of Justice alleged that the university had not done away with its racial diversity initiatives despite the 2023 Supreme Court ruling that ended affirmative action. Since returning to office, President Donald Trump has waged war on both DEI and top universities. The administration is currently locked in battle with Harvard University, where it has frozen several billion in federal funding, having already earned surrender from Columbia with similar tactics. The Daily Beast has reached out to UVA for comment.
Summer is finally here. Longer days mean more time to hit the hiking trails or go on sun-soaked strolls—are you ready? Activities like these demand lightweight, breathable clothing built for movement. Lucky for you, Marmot—a trusted name in outdoor gear for over 50 years—just launched its Fourth of July sale. You can save 25% sitewide right now!
This layer-friendly button-up combines sun protection with quick-dry performance. It’s rated for UPF 40, which means only 1/40th (or 2.5%) of UV radiation penetrates the fabric. Plus, the material is sweat-wicking, ensuring you stay comfortable and dry all day long.
Match the button-up with these non-restrictive pants for a sun-safe, lightweight, and breathable outfit made to handle heat and rugged trails.
Summer rains: you can never predict them. When one of those unexpected showers hits, you’ll be glad you packed this lightweight jacket made with Pertex Shield Revolve. This sustainable fabric is crafted from recycled materials and is durable, waterproof, and windproof. However, the real highlight? The pit zips. When it gets too hot, just unzip to dump excess heat and cool off.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Sometimes the ghosts of Saturday Night Live’s past have a mind of their own. Cast member Sarah Sherman recently learned that all of her SNL checks were being sent to the estate of the late Gilda Radner, an iconic alum of the show and an inspiration of Sherman’s. During a recent appearance on the Good One podcast, Sherman recounted the experience of receiving a “giant” handwritten letter from Radner’s brother notifying her of the mix-up. “I started, like, hysterically sobbing, obviously,” she said on the podcast. “I’m like, ‘Okay, God’s speaking to me right now.’” Radner is fondly remembered by SNL fans for being one of the seven “Not Ready for Prime Time Players” who made up the show’s original cast in 1975. Her parody of Barbara Walters was lauded by Walters herself, who called the actress “the first person to make fun of news anchors,” and Radner also snagged an Emmy Award for her work in 1978. Sherman was so touched by the cosmic connection to Radner that she sent a long text to her famously concise boss, Lorne Michaels. His response? “That’s sweet.”
The traditionally spendthrift Tampa Bay Rays made a massive investment in shortstop Wander Franco in 2021, signing him to an 11-year, $182 million deal. Now, it looks like that investment was a poor one. On Thursday, Franco was found guilty in a sexual abuse case in the Dominican Republic and received a two-year suspended sentence. A panel of three judges ruled unanimously that, when he was 21, Franco manipulated a 14-year-old girl into a four-month relationship and paid the girl’s mother thousands of dollars. Judge Jakayra Veras García dressed Franco down: “If you don’t like people very close to your age, you have to wait your time.” Since authorities in the Dominican Republic announced that they were investigating Franco in 2023, the shortstop has been on the league’s restricted list, which prevents him from playing or collecting any of the pay from his contract. Though he escaped jail time, Franco is likely to find it difficult to secure a work visa to return to the United States—and faces potential disciplinary action from MLB. The former top prospect may have played his last game in American pro baseball.
Justin Bieber changed his Instagram handle on Thursday from @justinbieber to @lilbieber, provoking confusion and ridicule from fans. “Bro thinks he’s a rapper,” wrote a commenter on X. The “Baby” singer has also referred to his 10-month-old baby son as “lil bieber.” The 31-year-old has prompted speculation that his name change signals a broader reinvention, having accumulated tattoos, piercings, and beanies over the years. One X user mused about an upcoming JB “mixtape” while another hypothesized a father-son collab: “Bieber and lil Bieber on the next album??” they wrote on Instagram. The 31-year-old singer has not yet commented on his Instagram handle change, though he has been candid with his fans recently about his mental state as rumors swirl of trouble in his marriage to wife Hailey Bieber. “I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues,” Bieber posted on social media on Monday, June 16. Maybe the star is simply expressing his love for his son, just as he did this Father’s Day. “I’m a dad that’s not to be f---ed with,” he captioned a cryptic black-and-white close-up selfie with a plastic middle finger, one of a series of posts that have left Beliebers increasingly concerned about the celebrity.
Victoria Beckham Shares Snaps of Husband David in Hospital Bed
Newly knighted soccer legend Sir David Beckham is taking some much-needed recovery time. Victoria Beckham took to Instagram Stories Thursday night to share two snaps of her husband, 50, resting in a hospital gown. According to the Irish Times, the former footballer underwent surgery to repair a recurring issue related to a wrist fracture he sustained while playing for Manchester United in 2003. The first of Victoria’s stories shows her husband resting with his right arm in a sling, alongside the caption “Get well soon daddy.” The former Spice Girl, 51, also shared a close-up of Beckham’s hand bearing a friendship bracelet that also reads, “Get well soon.” Just two weeks ago, the Beckhams celebrated the news that David had been knighted by King Charles for his athletic achievements and charity work. Beckham’s hospital stay also comes as the couple navigate a rumored rift with their eldest son, Brooklyn, 26, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, 30. However, the parents—who also share sons Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and daughter Harper, 13—recently extended an olive branch, tagging Brooklyn in a series of Instagram posts celebrating Beckham’s knighthood and Father’s Day and each writing, “I love you.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.
Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.
After placekicker Justin Tucker was slapped with a 10-game ban yesterday by the NFL, another pro football player found himself embroiled in scandal this week. According to TMZ, San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir was arrested on Thursday after he refused to hand over a friend’s car keys during a police search. The four-year league veteran and his friend, Marcus Cunningham, were being questioned by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department when officers noticed a gun in Cunningham’s car. Cunningham tossed his car keys to Lenoir, who sent the keys flying toward a third man who tried to hide them. As a result, Lenoir was arrested for resisting a peace officer—a misdemeanor count in California which can result in a sentence of up to one year in jail. He was released on Friday morning and is scheduled to appear in court next month. Lenoir is coming off the best season of his career, earning him a five-year, $92 million contract extension last November. Since he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, he’s emerged as a defensive leader for the 49ers.
The newest sexy senior selected to lead the next season of ABC’s The Golden Bachelor has already lost his audience after making some shockingly sexist and ageist comments about the show’s contestants. Former NFL linebacker Mel Owen, 66, is set to follow in the footsteps of 72-year-old Gerry Turner as The Bachelor spinoff’s leading man. Although Turner found love, got married, and divorced in a whirlwind four months, Owen believes he will have better luck if his love interests meet his non-negotiables. Owen, now a lawyer, said on the MGoBlue Podcast with Jon Jansen that he told producers that he preferred women 45 to 60, adding, “just being honest.” “If they’re 60 or over, I’m cutting them,” he said. “This is not ‘The Silver Bachelor’; this is ‘The Golden Bachelor.’” Owen also requested that the women had to “be fit” to go with his athlete lifestyle because “I’m staying in shape and work out and stuff.” He added, “And I told them [to] try and stay away from artificial hips and the wigs.” The former Los Angeles Rams player, active with the team from 1981 to 1989, didn’t win any fans online with the comments, with some pledging not to watch the show with Owen in the lead. One X commentator added, “Doesn’t sound like much of a mystery as to why he’s still a bachelor.”