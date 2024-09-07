Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As a beauty lover with lazy-girl tendencies, I live for a two-in-formula that marries skincare and coverage. However, most skincare-makeup products that promise to do two things at once usually don’t do both of those tasks well; even worse, they often don’t do either thing well. Luckily, this is not the case with Victoria Beckham’s new multi-tasking Concealer Pen. Naturally, the fashion designer and eponymous beauty brand founder wanted her first complexion product launch to be a flawless, multi-tasking formula, so she tapped none other than celebrity and beauty-editor-loved stem cell scientist Augustinus Bader to help formulate the skincare-powered concealer that can really wear multiple hats.

Like all Augustinus Bader products (including the Posh-approved The Rich Cream), the multifunctional click pen brush concealer is fortified with Bader’s proprietary TFC8, Trigger Factor Complex TFC technology, which helps accelerate skin renewal, making it a two-in-one base and treatment concoction. The formula is buildable and lightweight, with a radiant yet not too dewy finish offering lasting hydration for up to eight hours after application. It’s the perfect underye concealer because the hydrating ingredients help plump up fine lines and crow's feet, preventing it from settling or caking throughout the day.

The Concealer Pen The click-pen concealer not only instantly blurs imperfections and diffuses the appearance of undereye circles, fine lines, and texture, but it also improves the skin with continuous use. “Imagine a concealer you need less the more you use it,” said Victoria Beckham in a press release for the launch. “The formula easily and quickly camouflages dark circles and spots, but the ingredient technology in The Concealer Pen is just as powerful as skin care. It acts as a supernutrient for your skin alongside smooth, brightening coverage that’s not too oily or too drying.” Buy At Augustinus Bader $ 68 Buy At Victoria Beckham Beauty $ 68

You don’t have to just take Beckham’s word for it—the clinically-backed concealer and skincare pen was also shown to reduce undereye circles and puffiness and improve dark spots in as little as four weeks. In a four-week clinical trial of 31 female subjects aged 30-65 years, 93 percent agreed that using the concealer pen improved blemishes and dark spots.

The two luxury beauty brands have collaborated in the past, launching a priming moisturizer and serum (one of my favorite formulas of all time) back in 2020, so it’s only natural beauty’s ultimate power couple would join forces to drop a multitasking complexion formula. If you love YSL’s cult-favorite Touche Éclat Awakening Concealer Click Pen but want a formula that’s also amplified with proven skin-boosting benefits, you absolutely must try the Victoria Beckham x Augustinus Bader Concealer Pen.

MORE FROM SCOUTED: