Victoria Toensing Asks Lev Parnas for an Update to Pass Along to ‘The Big One’ in Newly Released Voicemail
Newly released evidence that Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas handed over to lawmakers includes a voicemail message Parnas received from prominent Trump lawyer Victoria Toensing seeking an update to pass along to “the big one.” “Hey Lev. VT here. We’ve got a request to talk to the big one,” Toensing told Parnas in an April 23, 2019 message, according to Politico. “So I just wanted to get the latest from you, if I could. I know it’s late there. I’m sorry.” The documents also reportedly include photos of Parnas with members of President Trump's family and administration officials. A text from Giuliani to Parnas is also included in the documents. In the message, Giuliani urged Parnas to tell the Ukrainian president that he should “stop acting like a boy” and arrest a Ukrainian oligarch who was under investigation by the FBI.
Parnas, Giuliani, and Toensing are all seen as key players in an effort to dig up dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden and his son in Ukraine. The issue is at the center of Congress' impeachment proceedings against Trump, which was sparked by a whistleblower report concerning a July 25 call Trump had with the Ukrainian president. In the call, Trump pushed for the country to investigate the Bidens.