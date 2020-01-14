Toensing Law Firm Distances Itself From Giuliani Letter to Zelensky
Former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas gave congressional impeachment investigators a letter on Giuliani’s law firm stationery asking for a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, according to new documents that the congressional committees released. The letter, from Giuliani and addressed to Zelensky, asks for a May meeting and says Victoria Toensing—a lawyer with deep connections in Washington’s conservative legal community—would participate in the meeting. Mark Corallo, a spokesperson for the law firm that Toensing helms with her husband, told The Daily Beast that no one at the firm had any knowledge of the letter. Corallo said the firm also had no knowledge of Giuliani’s outreach to Zelensky’s administration. It is unclear whether Zelensky himself saw the letter; in a text the committee released, Parnas wrote that the letter was “shared via [Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen] Avakov.”