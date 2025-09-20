Victoria’s Secret Ditches Safe For Sexy

The new CEO of Victoria’s Secret is returning the brand to its “unapologetically sexy” roots.

Hillary Super, 53, who became CEO of the American lingerie brand in September 2024, told The Wall Street Journal that the company “got a bit watered down” under its previous leadership.

“At the time I took over, Victoria’s Secret was regarded as inappropriate and off-color and we had to correct those mistakes,” Super said.

Hillary Super became CEO of Victoria’s Secret in September 2024. Astrida Valigorsky/Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage

The decision to tone down the brand’s seductiveness came after a 2020 New York Times report revealed a culture of misogyny and harassment against employees and models under the leadership of Leslie Wexner and Ed Razek.

In 2019, Stuart Burgdoerfer, the CFO of Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands, announced that the annual VS fashion show would be canceled. The decision came in the wake of criticism over declining ratings, as well as the brand’s perceived poor quality and lack of diversity among its models.

A woman walks past the entrance of Victoria's Secret store. Cheng Xin/Getty Images

“Decisions were made out of fear,” said Super of the way the company decided to focus more on comfort than sex appeal under Waters’ leadership.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned in 2024 with a new focus and shifted values, featuring plus-size models like Ashley Graham on stage for the first time.

Ashley Graham walked the runway as a plus-size model. Dimitrios Kambouris/Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

As CEO, Super has launched the “Very Sexy” line, featuring double push-up bras. She also has plans to revamp the next Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Victoria’s Secret reported $1.459 billion in net sales in the second quarter of 2025, a 3 percent increase compared to that same period in 2024. According to The Journal, the company’s stock is up nearly 8 percent since Super became CEO.