Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Canceled in 2019 Amid Ratings Decline
The annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is officially canceled for 2019. Stuart Burgdoefer, the CFO of L Brands, the parent company of the lingerie retailer, said during the company’s third quarter earnings call that the decision was part of a move to “evolve the marketing of Victoria’s Secret.” In its quarter 3 earnings report, L Brands said that the retailer’s performance has declined and it has to pull back on capital investment to ensure that merchandise “resonates with customers.” The show, which first debuted during the holiday season in 2001, has in recent years been slammed with bad reviews and publicity, and last year had the smallest audience in its history with 3.27 million viewers.
The show has been criticized for failing to represent all women’s body types. Models undergo vigorous training to prepare for the show, sometimes working out twice per day and hiring a personal trainer. The brand did not say that it would cancel the show permanently, but will be rethinking the show in the new year. “We’re focusing on developing exciting and dynamic content and a new kind of event,” said CEO of L Brands Les Wexner in a statement sent to company associates and obtained by USA Today.