Victoria’s Secret Model Reveals Exciting Baby News

Rescuers pulled off a “one in a million miracle” early Thursday when they found a teenage surfer alive on a remote and uninhabited island miles offshore. Australian Darcy Deefholts, 19, had vanished after heading out for an afternoon session Wednesday, prompting New South Wales Police to launch an overnight land-and-sea search once he missed dinner. His father, Terry, posted a desperate Facebook plea for “anyone with a seaworthy vessel” to join the hunt. At first light, Marine Rescue NSW crews spotted the teen hunkered among rocks on North Solitary Island, a barren speck seven miles off Wooli Beach, New South Wales. Volunteers were reported to have been “jumping for joy” at having located Deefholts before they ferried him back to the mainland. Having “feared the worst,” Terry Deefholts hailed the rescue as a “one in a million miracle,” in an interview with Australia’s Daily Telegraph. Officials believe Darcy survived the chilly night by sheltering in crevices and keeping his wetsuit on. He was treated in hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Missing Surfer Survived Thanks to ‘One in a Million Miracle’DESPERATE SEARCHDarcy Deefholts, 19, had disappeared after leaving for the coast.
- 2Supermodel Engaged After Rocker Husband’s DeathHAPPY ENDINGThe former Estée Lauder model got engaged to her boyfriend of two years, six years after the death of her Rock and Roll Hall of Famer husband.
Shop with ScoutedScore HigherDOSE’s Detoxifying Sauna Blanket for 20% OffSWEAT IT OUTThis infrared sauna blanket gives you all of the benefits of a traditional infrared sauna at home.
- 3Spice Girl’s Hubby Dealt Family Tragedy Days Before FiringHORROR WEEKChristian Horner was fired from Red Bull’s F1 team following an investigation into alleged inappropriate behavior.
- 4Rapper Says Abs Are ‘Unfortunately Real’ Amid Implant RumorsABS-OLUTELY FALSE‘I just happened to look like a chewed-up Tootsie Roll when I’m outta shape.’
Shop with ScoutedSamsung’s Coveted Frame TVs Are on Sale for prime DayPRIME DAY 2025The Frame can transform from a 4K showstopper to simple and refined wall decor with the press of a button.
- 5Victoria’s Secret Model Reveals Exciting Baby NewsSECRET’S OUTThe model is balancing her pregnancy on top of running multiple businesses and raising her toddler.
- 6Nutella-Maker Will Acquire WK Kellogg in $3.1 Billion DealBIG BREAKFASTBrands like Nutella, Froot Loops, and Frosted Flakes will now all be under the same ownership.
- 7Kanye West Accused of Sexual Assault by Former AssistantMO' PROBLEMSThe rapper’s former assistant amended her lawsuit to include accusations of sexual assault, sex trafficking, stalking, and false imprisonment.
- 8Brad Pitt Demands to See Angelina Jolie’s Private Messages BRAD BLOODThe A-listers are jostling because Jolie sold her stake in a jointly owned French vineyard to a third party in 2021.
Shop with ScoutedThis 30% Off Eye Gel Is Like a Magic Eraser for Dark CirclesPRIME DAY 2025It has almost 25,000 glowing reviews on Amazon and is on sale for Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days.
- 9Catholic Church Tells Migrants Fearful of ICE to Skip MassNO SANCTUARYA formal deposition was issued after multiple churches were targeted by immigration raids.
- 10Delta Jet Lands on Remote Island After Mid-Air EmergencyCASTAWAYThe New York-bound flight had to divert to a location in the Atlantic Ocean.
Supermodel Paulina Porizkova announced her engagement to her boyfriend of two years, Jeff Greenstein, on Wednesday. Porizkova, 60, posted a video on Instagram of the two holding hands, showing off her new diamond ring, captioning the post simply: “He asked.” Greenstein, 62, works in television as a producer, writer, and director. He was the showrunner for Will & Grace. In 1989, Porizkova married Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Ric Ocasek, the former frontman of The Cars. She separated from Ocasek around 2017, who died in 2019 of heart disease. Public scandal erupted when news broke that she and her sons were left out of his will for allegedly “abandoning” him during the divorce proceedings, though she continued to care for him in their home and brought him coffee in Sept. 2019 when she found him dead in his bed. Porizkova settled with Ocasek’s estate in 2021 and told Vanity Fair she was looking for a “nice guy.” Porizkova met Greenstein in 2023 after briefly dating director Aaron Sorkin in 2021. Porizkova has been open about her struggles with her romantic life, sharing on Instagram: “Four years ago I thought I’d drown in darkness. Now I’m goofing around in the warmest of light.” She has said they met “exactly the right time.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Ever since I first tried my infrared sauna blanket in 2022, I’ve been addicted to its mood-boosting (it yields a post-run-like high) and toxin-releasing benefits. While I believe the loftier sticker tag of these sauna blankets is entirely worth it, most of them will set you back around $600 or more, which is far from affordable. Fortunately, you can score 20 percent off the bestselling HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket (and my favorite model) during Amazon Prime Day this year.
Aside from helping the body detox seven times faster than regular heat exposure by expelling toxins and heavy metals (not just sweat), one 30-minute session in the sauna blanket may even burn up to 600 calories without moving. That’s right; you can potentially burn the same amount of calories you would from a HIIT fitness class while lying in bed. My sauna blanket has been the best wellness investment ever made, and it’s worth every penny, especially when it’s on sale.
Read my full review of the HigherDOSE Infrared Sauna Blanket. Click Here >
Christian Horner found out that his first wife had died days before he was sacked as the principal of Red Bull’s Formula 1 team. Beverley Allen, 58, passed away Monday after a two-year battle with eye cancer, according to The Sun. “She found out she had eye cancer a couple of years ago and she was aware that it wasn’t going to be a very good prognosis but it is still a devastating shock,” one of Allen’s friends told MailOnline. She added that “Beverley was a lovely woman and it is so cruel what has happened to her.” “Beverley was loved by everyone who knew her. It’s just heartbreaking,” she said. Allen and Horner were together for 14 years and share an 11-year-old daughter, Olivia. After their divorce in 2015, Horner went on to marry former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell, otherwise known as Ginger Spice. Allen stood by Horner during his rise in the F1 world, seeing him become the Red Bull Racing Formula 1 team principal in 2005. Horner was sacked after 20 years as the team’s principal Wednesday following an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior made by a female Red Bull Racing colleague of his last year.
Weeks after Drake faced skepticism on Instagram over the legitimacy of his abs, rapper Big Sean finds himself tangled up in the same rumor mill. When fans speculated that Drake’s chiseled muscles in a June 28 Instagram post were less related to hard work at the gym and more thanks to ab implants, courtesy of an adept plastic surgeon, fans quickly started to name other rappers they suspected of going under the knife. Their new target: Big Sean. (Abdominal implants are a cosmetic procedure that inserts silicone implants into the midsection to provide a shortcut to a six-pack.) Fitness influencer Blake Sanburg (@thenutritionnarc) fed into fan theories by uploading a July 7 video analyzing the 37-year-old rapper’s physique, posing the question, “Are Big Sean’s abs real?” The rapper quickly shut down the guessing game and jumped in the comments to set the record, writing, “Bro, unfortunately mine are real lol.... I just happen to look like a chewed up tootsie roll when im [sic] outta shape lol.” Though the rapper shouted out the “fake ab community,” he made it clear that he is not part of the club, ending his response with, “I only have to say something because this s**t is getting way out of hand. 😂”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
I like TV as much as the next guy, but wouldn’t it be cool if your TV could transform into a piece of art when you’re not watching? That’s exactly what Samsung’s Frame TV does. While it boasts the best picture quality out there, what makes this bestselling TV truly amazing is its ability to transform from a 4K TV to simple and refined wall decor with the touch of a button.
Best of all? Several sizes (including the 55 and 65-inch models) of the gorgeous TV are marked down for Amazon’s Prime Day sale, which runs through Friday, July 11. This coveted TV rarely gets marked down—especially this much—so grab one before prices go back up.
For more Amazon Pride Day scores, Click Here >
Victoria’s Secret Model Reveals Exciting Baby News
Victoria’s Secret model Jasmine Tookes announced that she is pregnant with her second child, a boy, on Instagram on Wednesday. Tookes, 34, told Vogue she planned the pregnancy every step of the way, but didn’t anticipate the physical toll it would take on her. She told the outlet that the first trimester was particularly tricky, having to juggle that morning sickness with launching her skincare business, Brunel Beauty, and raising her toddler, Mia Victoria. She kept the pregnancy private for the first three months. Tookes was named by Forbes as one of the world’s highest-paid models in 2016, making $4 million. In 2021, she launched JOJA, an activewear company, with fellow Victoria’s Secret angel Josephine Skriver. Tookes is married to Juan David Borrero, 35, the son of Alfredo Borrero Vega, a doctor and the vice president of Ecuador from 2021 to 2023. Juan is the director of international markets for the tech company Snap Inc. The couple got married in 2021.
Nutella maker Ferrero has agreed to acquire breakfast cereal maker WK Kellogg in a $3.1 billion deal. Both companies announced Thursday that the Italian candy maker would be taking over the company that produces beloved cereals like Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops for $23 in cash per share. “This is more than just an acquisition—it represents the coming together of two companies, each with a proud legacy and generations of loyal consumers,” Executive Chairman of the Ferrero Group Giovanni Ferrero said in a statement. “Today’s news is a key milestone in that journey, giving us confidence in the opportunities ahead,” he added. Gary Pilnick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of WK Kellogg Co., said that the acquisition would allow the cereal conglomerate to” write the next chapter of our company’s storied legacy.” “We look forward to collaborating with their team to deliver on the great promise of cereal, explore opportunities beyond cereal, and help us bring our best to consumers every day,” he said. WK Kellogg’s stock jumped by 30 percent in premarket trading following the announcement. WK Kellogg spun off into a standalone company in 2023 as Kellogg sought to focus more on its growing snack business rather than cereal. This is Ferrero’s latest U.S. acquisition, the chocolate manufacturer having struck a $2.8 billion deal with Nestlé back in 2018.
Kanye West’s former assistant, Lauren Piscotta, has amended her lawsuit against the disgraced rapper to include a host of new allegations, including sexual assault, stalking, battery, sex trafficking, and false imprisonment. In an amended complaint, Piscotta, who first sued West for sexual harassment in 2024, claimed the rapper forced his way into her hotel room during a business trip and pinned her down on the bed before orally raping her. TMZ claims she begged and pleaded for West to stop and “froze in shock and fear.” Piscotta further accused West of drugging her at a studio session cohosted by Diddy, where West allegedly attempted to offer her as a sexual gift to another man and groped her vagina while he masturbated. Piscotta had previously sued West for breach of contract, sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and creating a hostile work environment after accusing him of sending her a series of unwanted sexual messages. The Daily Beast has reached out to West for comment.
Brad Pitt has demanded to see private messages between ex-wife Angelina Jolie and the third party that purchased her stake in a marital winery, according to Us Weekly. Pitt and Jolie bought the French vineyard, Château Miraval, when married. Five years after filing for divorce in 2016, Jolie sold her stake in the business to Alexey Oliynik, who works for the Stoli Group, which owns several high-end alcohol brands. Pitt opposed the sale of Jolie’s share of Miraval, and is now demanding to see messages between Oliynik, Jolie and her team regarding the deal. Oliynik has refused to hand over the comms, and Pitt is struggling to depose the Russian businessman because he is a resident of Switzerland, and the case was filed in California. A source close to the case told Us: “This is another example of the defendant’s repeated opposition to sharing documents that would provide insight.” A judge is yet to rule on the matter. A trial over the winery is yet to commence. In 2022, Pitt sued over the sale of Jolie’s stake without his agreement. She claims she backed out of a deal with him (he offered $55.4 million for her stake) because he wanted to insert a non-disparagement clause to cover up his “years of abuse,” allegations the F1 star denies.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you have chronic darkness in the under-eye area, you’re probably told, “You look tired!” on a regular basis. Well-intended, though it may be, how do you respond when you know that sleep isn’t the solution? Many beauty guides offer solutions for puffiness, bags, and even hyperpigmentation. But for those of us with deep tear troughs and tissue-thin skin, the common refrain tends to be, “Find yourself a good concealer.” A good concealer is part of the routine, but it’s a myth that there’s no way to treat this subocular, suboptimal condition save for injections and implants. Trend-watchers took note of an affordable skincare brand called “Baebody” a few years ago, once it had become the “#1 Best Selling Eye Gel on the Internet” thanks to thousands of rave reviews on Amazon.
The hype is deserved—this product yields noticeable results and should be the foundation of any dark-circle-fighting crusade. Upon application, a collagen-boosting peptide complex gets to work, producing a satisfying tingle. The lightweight formula works to quell puffiness and, with continuous use, lifts undereye darkness and softens fine lines and crow’s feet. I’ve been using this eye gel religiously for over a year now, but I saw undereye darkness improvement in just two weeks. It turns out you don’t have to pay top dollar for top-performing skincare. Plus, the already-affordable eye treatment is nearly 30 percent off during this week’s Amazon Prime Day Sale—grab a jar now.
For more Amazon Pride Day scores, Click Here >
At least two Catholic dioceses have told migrants fearful of being arrested in immigration raids outside church that they do not have to attend Sunday Mass. San Bernardino Bishop Alberto Rojas, who leads more than 1.5 million Catholics in California, formally excused his parishioners from their weekly obligations after ICE officers targeted two parishes in his diocese. “There is a real fear gripping many in our parish communities that if they venture out into any kind of public setting they will be arrested by immigration officers,” Rojas said in a statement Wednesday. “Sadly, that includes attending Mass.” The move follows a similar decree in May made by the Diocese of Nashville, which told parishioners, “Our churches remain open to welcome and serve our parish communities, but no Catholic is obligated to attend Mass on Sunday if doing so puts their safety at risk.” Twenty-seven Jewish and Christian groups sued the Trump administration in February, alleging that immigrants’ right to worship freely was being impeded by immigration raids. The case was later dismissed.
Nearly 300 Delta Air Lines passengers were forced to spend 29 hours on a remote volcanic island in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean after their flight from Madrid to New York was forced to make an emergency landing due to an engine malfunction. Delta Flight 127, carrying 282 passengers and 13 crew members, diverted to Terceira in the Azores, a Portuguese archipelago made up of nine small islands around 1,000 miles off the mainland, after the aircraft experienced mechanical issues mid-flight. The Airbus A330 landed safely at Lajes Airport on Sunday, and passengers were disembarked within an hour of landing, offered meals, and provided with accommodation at nearby hotels. They eventually boarded a new flight to JFK airport on Monday and arrived safely. Delta did not specify the nature of the mechanical problem but said it would be contacting travellers directly to apologize and offer them compensation. “As safety comes before all else at Delta, the flight crew followed procedures to divert to Lajes, Azores (TER) after indication of a mechanical issue with an engine,” a Delta spokesperson told CBS News.