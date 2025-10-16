Victoria’s Secret Model’s Husband Reveals She Walked Show on Broken Foot

Cheat Sheet
1
Rescue Dog Ignites House Fire
DOG ARSONIST
Wiktoria Gucia 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.16.25 2:18PM EDT 
Colton sets house on fire.
ABC 7/ YouTube

A rescue dog in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, saw playtime go up in smoke when the device he was playing with burst into flames. The five-year-old pooch, Colton, chewed the lithium-ion battery-powered device while home alone, and quickly ran away when the fire started. Damaged lithium-ion batteries are more likely to overheat and catch fire. The home video of the fire, which caused no major damage aside from the rug where it started, was shared by Colton’s owner, David Sasser, a member of Chapel Hill Fire Rescue. “Thankfully, we have a monitored alarm system, so once Colton started the fire, our local department was called to respond,” Sasser told WXII, adding that Colton’s battery privileges have been revoked. Sasser said that once he received an alert from his security system that a fire had started, he was able to respond quickly because he and his family were nearby. He warned that the fire department is concerned about how lithium-ion batteries are disposed of, and that disposing of these batteries improperly can ”lead to some very bad circumstances." Colton was not harmed during the fire.

2
TiVo is Finally Dead as Company Pulls Device Off Market
END OF AN ERA
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 10.16.25 1:47PM EDT 
Tivo
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

After 26 years, TiVo is no more. The once-revolutionary video-recording service has now gone the way of Blockbuster and Betamax after the company announced earlier this month it’d be ending sales of its hardware. The company said it had no more of its inventory left in stock, though existing users will still continue to receive customer support. “We are very proud of the TiVo DVR legacy,” a spokesperson said. After its launch in 1999, TiVo revolutionized the way Americans watch television, entering the lexicon as it allowed viewers to not only record their favorite shows but also skip through commercials. Following the advent of digital streaming services and a decline in audiences for scheduled programming, its market share has shrunk sharply in recent years, even as some users remained religiously devoted to the service. “I hung on as long as I could, but I would’ve hung on longer if TiVo hadn’t taken the decision out of my hands,” one customer said. Others have expressed annoyance over a lack of clarity on what the end of sales means for lifetime subscriptions. “What’s going to happen with lifetime service?” one person said. “If it dies and they pull the plug, what’s the alternative?”

Shop with Scouted

This Peptide-Powered Moisturizer Hydrates the Skin in Just Eight Hours
BARRIER BOOSTER
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Updated 08.21.25 4:05PM EDT 
Published 08.13.25 7:58PM EDT 
Perricone MD Cold Plasma
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Perricone MD.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

While there’s something undeniably indulgent about a 10-step skincare routine, sometimes you just need a few streamlined products to get the job done. Lately, I’ve been all about multitasking formulas that save time, counter space, and money—and my current favorite is Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex. Even though I have combination skin, I’ve noticed that as I get older, my skin loses hydration and moisture more quickly than it used to.

This lightweight, peptide-powered treatment is clinically proven to boost hydration in just eight hours—all without leaving behind a greasy residue, making it ideal for summer heat and humidity. In fact, the lotion-like texture leaves a semi-matte finish that looks satiny under makeup. The formula harnesses MicroSperse technology, which allows for stable delivery of its active ingredients to minimize irritation and support the skin barrier.

Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ Advanced Hydrating Complex
See At Perricone MD

Beyond hydration, the complex also targets sagging and fine lines, thanks to its hero ingredient: Copper Tripeptide. This powerhouse promotes collagen and elastin production—two proteins that naturally decline with age and are key to maintaining firm, youthful skin. Copper Tripeptide also has antioxidant properties, meaning it helps reduce inflammation (read: redness) and may even assist with acne and rosacea.

While Cold Plasma+ hasn’t replaced my entire summer skincare lineup, it’s the perfect fit for the minimalist (read: lazy) girl era I’m in right now. My skin looks more taut and sculpted, my pores appear refined, and my moisture levels feel balanced—not too oily, not too dry. Best of all? If you struggle with retinoid-induced peeling, dryness, or general irritation, this formula seems to counteract the side effects I typically experience with tretinoin. If you’re searching for a non-invasive cream that supports hydration and firming without being overly rich or emollient, Perricone MD’s Cold Plasma+ Advanced Hydrating Complex might just be what the derm ordered.

3
Former Boxing World Champ’s Cause of Death Revealed
REST IN POWER
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 10.16.25 1:45PM EDT 
Boxer Ricky Hatton in 2012.
Boxer Ricky Hatton in 2012. Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton’s cause of death has been revealed after he was found unresponsive at his home in Manchester, England. Authorities told an inquest Tuesday that the 46-year-old died via suicide. The former world champ was due to fly to Dubai on September 14 ahead of a scheduled boxing match, when he was found unresponsive by longtime manager and close friend Paul Speak, who had come to collect him. Friends and family last saw Hatton two days prior and said he appeared to be in good spirits, the court was told. A full inquest is set to take place in March next year. Hatton had previously spoken of his struggles with depression and was an advocate for boxers’ mental health following his retirement in 2012. “We are all distraught at the events of recent days,” his family said in a statement. “To all our knowledge, despite his well-documented struggles, Richard was in a good place.” They added, “Richard’s memory will forever remain in our hearts, in the hearts of his fans, and in the sport he loved so dearly.”

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988.

4

Victoria’s Secret Model’s Husband Reveals She Walked Show on Broken Foot

SHOW MUST GO ON
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.16.25 1:27PM EDT 
Barbara Palvin, Dylan Sprouse at the 2025 U.S. Open Women's Finals - Blue Carpet held at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2025 in Queens, New York.
Kristina Bumphrey/Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

Actor Dylan Sprouse, the husband of supermodel Barbara Palvin, revealed his wife had walked the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway just weeks after undergoing surgery and a broken foot. Sprouse, 33, spoke to Entertainment Tonight before the Wednesday event, admitting that he was “always immensely proud of her” but was nervous on her behalf. “It’s also super nerve wracking as her husband— which is just so stupid to say because she’s the one doing it. But I’m like sitting there like, please don’t fall,” the former Disney star admitted. “She broke her foot four weeks ago, so she’s also walking on kind of like a three-fourths healed foot today. So I’m going to be like sweating bullets.” The Suite Life on Deck alum also donned a yellow endometriosis awareness pin on his suit to support Palvin, 32, who has been candid about her health journey. “Barbara had just gone through a surgery for endo,” Sprouse explained. “There’s so many people who don’t know that there’s not only resources but might not even know that they have the symptoms because that’s been something she’s experienced too.” The couple married in July 2023 after they began dating in 2018.

Shop with Scouted

Try a Free Can of This Tasty THC Seltzer That Doesn’t Leave You Hungover
SIP, SIP, HOORAY!
Scouted Staff
Published 10.08.25 2:21PM EDT 
Cycling Frog THC seltzers in Black Currant and Wild Cherry flavors displayed on a festive holiday dinner table with candles, cocktails, and seasonal greenery.
Cycling Frog

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

From Halloween parties and Friendsgiving hangouts to long evenings spent unwinding, the vibes of fall are simply unmatched. Keep those good vibes going all season long with Cycling Frog. The brand’s delicious seltzers skip the alcohol, opting for a combination of THC and CBD for a mild, calming buzz. Plus, since there is zero alcohol, you won’t wake up the next morning with a pounding headache. Right now, Cycling Frog is offering a special deal for first-time customers. You can get a free can of seltzer to try yourself. Simply enter your email address, pick the seltzer you would like, and check out. You only have to cover the $2 shipping fee. It’s the perfect way to celebrate ‘Sober October.’

Cycling Frog THC Seltzers
See At Cycling Frog

Choose between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular seltzers. The first is Black Currant, which blends 5mg THC and 10mg CBD for a sweet-tart kick that’s refreshing and fun. Try it with a glass of ice while you unwind after a long day. The second option is Ruby Grapefruit, which also packs 5mg THC and 10mg CBD and delivers a tart and citrusy taste. Try mixing this one into a mocktail for a sweet treat after work. Click here to get your free can today.

5
Jennifer Lopez Throws Subtle Shade at Ex Ben Affleck Over ‘Real Love’
EX FILES
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 10.16.25 12:06PM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 12:05PM EDT 
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a movie premiere in 2021.
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Jennifer Lopez got candid about her love life and appeared to take a not-so-subtle swipe at ex-husband Ben Affleck during a revealing chat with Howard Stern on Wednesday. “I’ve never truly been loved,” the 56-year-old singer and actress admitted on The Howard Stern Show, adding that while she’s “loved someone,” her partners “weren’t capable” of loving her back. “They don’t have it in them,” Lopez said. “They need to appreciate the little person inside of them. They need to love them.” Lopez, who finalized her divorce from Affleck earlier this year, reflected that her exes “gave me all of it, every time—all the rings, all the things I could ever want... the houses, the rings, the marriage—all of it.” But when Stern pressed her, asking if those men “didn’t love” her, Lopez didn’t hesitate: “They didn’t.” She also admitted she “didn’t love [herself]” at the time. The comments come months after Lopez and Affleck reunited amicably on the red carpet for Kiss of the Spider Woman. A source told Page Six the exes “like each other so much more when they’re not married.”

6
Food Giant Claims Trademark Violation Over America’s Most Basic Sandwich
SMUCK DOWN
Janna Brancolini
Published 10.16.25 11:35AM EDT 
College of Saint Rose students make sandwiches in the PB & Jams event at the college on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2014, in Albany, N.Y.
Paul Buckowski/Albany Times Union via Getty Images

Smuckers has filed a lawsuit accusing Trader Joe’s of trademark violation over the design and packaging of its new frozen crustless peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Ohio, argues that the grocery giant’s sandwiches have the same crimp markings on their edges as Smuckers’ Uncrustables sandwiches, and that the Trader Joe’s box uses a blue font and shows a bite taken out of the sandwich, similar to the Uncrustables branding. The company is seeking restitution from Trader Joe’s and wants the company to hand over all of its frozen sandwiches to be destroyed. The Trader Joe’s sandwich appears to be more square than the Uncrustable, and while the word “Crustless” appears in blue, its front is a completely different style than the Uncrustable. In its filing, Smuckers said it had invested more than $1 billion developing its Uncrustables since acquiring the company that invented them in 1998.

7
‘The Naked Gun’ and ‘Father of the Bride‘ Star Dies at 98
FUNNY MAN
Amber Brace 

Breaking News Intern

Published 10.16.25 11:46AM EDT 
Image of Ed Williams.
PACIFIC PIONEER BROADCASTERS

Actor Ed Williams, who played lab scientist Ted Olson in the Police Squad! TV series and The Naked Gun films, has died at the age of 98. The actor’s granddaughter confirmed Williams died on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles to The Hollywood Reporter. The actor was born and raised in San Jose, California. As a child, Williams was fascinated with The Lone Ranger on the radio and starred in the play What a Life! He moved to Los Angeles with his wife, Nancy, to teach speech classes at L.A. City College for 28 years. While he was teaching, he decided to audition for an acting job for the first time in 24 years, landing the role of Olson on Police Squad! “I made up for lost time and got a fairly decent part to start coming back into acting,” Williams noted in a 2017 interview. He later appeared in The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) and its two sequels, as well as Father of the Bride with Diane Keaton where he played a priest. Keaton died this week of pneumonia at the age of 79.

8
Devastating Poll Blows Up Trump’s Big Brag
AWKWARD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 10.16.25 10:55AM EDT 
Donald Trump
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Americans have humiliated Donald Trump via a new poll that trashes his campaign promises and economic boasts. It suggests that, whether or not Trump has fulfilled his election campaign promises, Americans still feel the pain in their wallets. The data, in a Harris poll conducted for The Guardian, found that respondents are increasingly gloomy about the economy. Of the respondents, 53 percent are worried about it, a five percent increase on last year. And 74 percent of respondents said their monthly costs had risen by at least $100, and some as much as $749. Inflation is at 2.9 percent, down 0.1 percent from January. In August, Trump boasted, “Prices are ‘WAY DOWN’ in the USA.” During his campaign in 2024, Trump said, “Starting on day one, we will end inflation and make America affordable again.” Inflation is the most significant economic threat for respondents across the political spectrum. It ranked as the number one concern for Republicans and the second-largest concern for Democrats, after tariffs.

Shop with Scouted

This FDA-Cleared Laser Comb Is a Next-Level Hair Loss Hack
HAIR TODAY
Casey Clark 

Contributor

Published 10.11.25 11:41PM EDT 
Hairmax LaserComb
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Hairmax.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Whether it’s due to age, menopause, hereditary androgenetic alopecia, standard pattern hair loss, or hormonal shifts, hair thinning is incredibly common. Despite being common, though, it’s not exactly pleasant. Fortunately, there are plenty of at-home and prescription-free treatments to help combat hair loss, and HairMax’s advanced devices are some of our favorites—especially the Ultima 12 LaserComb. The Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is designed for use by both men and women to help stimulate hair growth with its therapeutic laser light technology that targets energy directly to the hair follicle.

Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb Laser Hair Regrowth Treatment Device
See At Amazon

Free Shipping

Clinical studies have shown that individuals who completed six months of treatment with this device had, on average, 129 new additional hairs. Plus, it has a 90 percent success rate with visible results in as little as three to six months with only three, eight-minute treatments per week. All you have to do is turn it on and start combing in the same areas three to four times over—it couldn’t be easier. Unlike other hair growth devices on the market, the LasherComb is small, compact, and cordless, making it ideal for travel. As for the price, the Hairmax Ultima 12 LaserComb is $341, which is much more affordable than many of the full-sized hair growth helmets on the market. Plus, it’s backed by a six-month money-back guarantee.

9
Last Member of First Team to Conquer Mount Everest Dies
LOFTY CAREER HEIGHTS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 10.16.25 11:57AM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 11:56AM EDT 
May 28, 2023, Kancha Sherpa, a team member of the 1953 Mount Everest expedition
ROBIC UPADHAYAY/AFP via Getty Images

The last surviving member of the team to first summit Mount Everest has died at the age of 92. ​​Kanchha Sherpa died at his home in the Nepali capital of Kathmandu on Thursday morning. He had been unwell for some time, according to The Associated Press. His death was confirmed by Nepal Mountaineering Association president, Phur Gelje Sherpa, who said, “He passed away peacefully at his residence. A chapter of the mountaineering history has vanished with him.” In 1953, Sherpa was part of the team that helped Edmund Hillary and Sherpa Tenzing Norgay climb Everest. Sherpa and three others traveled to the last camp at 26,247 feet with the famous pair before the duo climbed to the 29,032-foot-high peak. They were part of an initial team of 35, setting Hillary and Norgay up to go on and reach the summit. He was 19 at the time and had no prior mountaineering experience. Born in the shadow of the world’s highest point in 1933, he linked up with Hillary in 1953. He worked as a porter in the mountains for two more decades before his wife asked him to stop, the BBC reports. During an interview with AP last year, he expressed fear about the number of people climbing, saying he feared the amount of trash they would leave behind. “It would be better for the mountain to reduce the number of climbers,” he said. He is survived by his wife and six children.

eam photograph of the 1953 Mount Everest expedition which placed Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on the summit of the world's highest mountain
This picture taken on May 28, 2023, shows a team photograph of the 1953 Mount Everest expedition which placed Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary on the summit of the world's highest mountain. ROBIC UPADHAYAY/AFP via Getty Images
10
Trump Foe Reveals His Eye-Popping Gambling Winnings
BETTING MAN
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 10.16.25 10:37AM EDT 
Published 10.16.25 9:29AM EDT 
JB Pritzker
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks as he takes a Chicago water taxi from Michigan Avenue stop, on the way to a press conference in Chicago, Illinois, on August 25, 2025. Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker raked in a massive $1.4 million in gambling winnings last year. A Pritzker spokesman said his income tax returns, filed with his wife M.K. Pritzker for 2024, included “winnings and losses from a casino” in Las Vegas. It did not divulge which casino or in what game exactly the Pritzkers had made the modest fortune. The filings also show the Democratic Governor, who doesn’t draw a salary from his public office but is independently a billionaire, had an adjusted gross income of more than $10 million, representing more than triple the $2.8 million he and his wife had reported for 2023. It’s the highest income year for Pritzker, whose family owns the Hyatt hotel chain. He spent hundreds of millions of dollars on his campaigns and those of other Democrats across the country.

