Undocumented Trump Resort Worker Who Spoke Out Now Faces Deportation
PAYBACK?
An undocumented housekeeper who spoke out about President Trump’s Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club allegedly employing undocumented immigrants is now facing deportation, The New York Times reports. Victorina Morales, who also went public about what she described as abusive conditions at the Trump property, was reportedly informed this week that she has been placed in removal proceedings. She’ll be able to stay in the U.S. only if her asylum petition is approved by a judge. U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said it rejected her initial asylum application because she could not prove that “extraordinary circumstances” prohibited her from filing the application within a year of coming into the country.
Morales, a Guatemalan immigrant who entered the U.S. without documents in 1999 after watching her father get murdered, has said her family received death threats back home. She told The New York Times in a December 2018 article that she knew of several undocumented immigrants working at the property with the help of bogus documents she said the supervisors knew about. She also accused Trump personally of making derogatory remarks about Latin American immigrants.