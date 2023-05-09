Putin Claims West Has Unleashed ‘Real War’ on Russia Like the Nazis

CHEAT SHEET
Vladimir Putin on Tuesday declared that the West had unleashed “a real war” on Russia and likened his invasion of Ukraine to the Soviet Union’s struggle against Nazism during World War II. In a speech in Moscow held on Russia’s Victory Day, an annual celebration that commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany, the Russian president claimed he wanted a peaceful future and slammed the West for sowing “hatred and Russophobia.” “Today civilization is once again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said. “A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland.” His comments came after Russia launched its latest volley of strikes on Ukraine, with the Ukrainian military saying it successfully shot down 23 of 25 missiles launched.