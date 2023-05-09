CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Putin Claims West Has Unleashed ‘Real War’ on Russia Like the Nazis

    MENACING

    Dan Ladden-Hall

    News Correspondent

    Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a military parade on Victory Day in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2023.

    Gavriil Grigorov/Reuters

    Vladimir Putin on Tuesday declared that the West had unleashed “a real war” on Russia and likened his invasion of Ukraine to the Soviet Union’s struggle against Nazism during World War II. In a speech in Moscow held on Russia’s Victory Day, an annual celebration that commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany, the Russian president claimed he wanted a peaceful future and slammed the West for sowing “hatred and Russophobia.” “Today civilization is once again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said. “A real war has been unleashed against our Motherland.” His comments came after Russia launched its latest volley of strikes on Ukraine, with the Ukrainian military saying it successfully shot down 23 of 25 missiles launched.

    Read it at Associated Press