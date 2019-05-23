The VIDA Memorial Day Sale Gets You 20% Off Any Order

Through Memorial Day, you’re going to come across a myriad of sales — some of them can result in a sizable upside outside of your own savings: social impact. VIDA’s Memorial Day sale gets you 20% of any order sitewide and lets you easily connect your savings to social good, a portion of proceeds supporting specific causes. Use code CAFEVIDA to trigger the discount.

Since the sale is all-encompassing, the best sellers are a great place to start. Grab a new wrap like Trey Ratcliff’s subtle and colorful modal scarf, showcasing a morning sunrise in New Zealand. It’s made in India and supports financial literacy endeavors. Or add a statement bag to your collection with Kathy Skarvan’s bold and vivid design, custom-made in Turkey and supporting women’s rights. Get even more striking with Petica Kane’s accent pillow, also custom-made in India and driving funds to impact financial literacy. There are many options to choose from and while art and design are highly prioritized in them, the effect your order will have is much less abstract. Check out your options before this sale ends.

