Video Allegedly Shows Fashion Mogul Peter Nygard Partying With Underage Girl on Jet With Stripper Poll
CREEPY
Former fashion executive Peter Nygard expressed interest in a 16-year-old while at the London Olympics and frequently partied with women on his private plane, including an underage girl, according to a videographer who shared footage of Nygard with the CBC. The 79-year-old Canadian mogul was arrested last month and faces charges of sex trafficking and racketeering for allegedly sexually assaulting dozens of women. In the extensive video footage acquired by the CBC, Nygard is seen partying on his Boeing 727—which had a stripper pole and bed—with women he refers to as his “girlfriends,” one of whom was underage, videographer Stephen Feralio said.
In a video from the London Olympics, Nygard is heard telling a woman, “Get her ... number,” in reference to a 16-year-old girl. The videographer said he was paid by Nygard to document “literally everything,” for three years starting in 2011. “Nygard would just come down and choose a girl. Usually, they would be drunk,” he said. “He would be grabbing them, dancing with them. And then at the end of the night, he would give me the signal and that meant stop filming. And he would go upstairs to the room sometimes with two or three or more girls.”