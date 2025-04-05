Video Appears to Show Deliveryman Re-Boxing Fallen Pizza
A New York City bike rider thought to be a deliveryman was allegedly caught on video re-boxing a pizza that fell face down on the street. The New York Post reported that the viral clip, which does not show the pie landing on the ground, was filmed by Natayasha Jernigan. Over the clip, Jernigan can be heard saying, “Whosever [order] this is, he just dropped it on the floor, ya’ll,” panning the camera over to the dusty pavement. The incident reportedly took place March 28 on the Upper East Side as Jernigan was on her way home from Central Park. She told the Post that she tried to alert the deliveryman, but he did not understand her and swiftly put the pie back in the box. “Like, that is f---ing gross!” Jernigan said. The video has garnered more than 140,000 views on the “New Yorkers” Instagram page, where many social media commentators chimed in to share their own delivery horror stories. Others speculated whether the biker delivered the pizza as is or simply got a replacement. “In his defense how do you know he is going to deliver it rather than go back to get a new one,” added one Instagram commentator.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT