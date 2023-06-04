Video Appears to Show Lauren Boebert Sprinting to Make the Vote She ‘Protested’
TARDY
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) wanted people to think she had skipped Thursday’s vote on the debt limit bill as an act of rebellion. “Call it a no-show protest” she said in a social media clip. But a video released Sunday—showing Boebert sprinting up the stairs to the Capitol building the night of the vote—suggests otherwise. CNN’s Morgan Rimmer shared the clip, in which she called out to Boebert as she dashed up the stairs. “They just closed it,” Rimmer said. “They closed it?” Boebert responded, before continuing her hustle up the Capitol steps. Evidently, she didn’t make it, prompting her to seemingly spin the miss as an intentional protest. “Deals cut in the dark are why we’re headed to 36 trillion in debt, and I refuse to be a part of it,” Boebert said.