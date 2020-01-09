Video Appears to Show Ukrainian Plane Hit by Missile Over Iran

A video obtained and verified by The New York Times appears to show an Iranian missile hitting a plane above Parand, near Tehran’s airport, where a Ukrainian jetliner crashed on Wednesday and killed everyone aboard. The video shows a missile striking the plane, but it did not explode. The jet remained airborne for several minutes as it attempted to return to the airport, according to the Times, which also reported that other verified videos show the plane flying towards the airport in flames before exploding and crashing. American and allied officials announced Thursday that evidence shows an Iranian missile was responsible for bringing down the Ukrainian jetliner, a Boeing 737-800, killing 176 passengers and crew. The crash occurred shortly after Iran launched a barrage of 22 missiles at U.S. compounds in Iraq in retaliation for the killing of their top military commander, Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
