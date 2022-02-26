CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Video Captures Bold Ukrainian Offering to Tow Stalled Tank and Troops Back to Russia
GET OUTTA HERE
Read it at Independent
A viral video out of Ukraine translates a bold citizen confronting a stalled Russian tank while he drives along a country road. “Are you guys broken down? Broken down?” the driver asks the troops. “Out of fuel,” a Russian replies off screen. The driver quips, “Can I tow you back... to Russia?” The troops laugh at the brazen offer and then claim they aren’t even sure where they’re going. “Everything is on our side, we are winning and you Russians are surrendering,” the driver replies. He concludes that other tanks along the road also told him they don’t know where they are or where they’re going. As the driver ditches the troops, he quickly passes another Russian tank that likewise appears to be stranded.