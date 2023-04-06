Video Captures Smirking Teacher Drop N-Word ‘15 or More’ Times

A California teacher is under fire after being filmed repeatedly using the N-word during a class lesson and allegedly trying to “force” a student into saying the slur.

The unidentified language arts teacher at Sequoia Middle School—part of the Fontana Unified School District—was in the middle of a discussion about a Mark Twain novel when the word was first mentioned, with a student asking how to spell it, ABC 7 Los Angeles reported.

A Black student, who wishes to remain anonymous, happened to record the debacle as it unfolded.

“The teacher got in front of the class and she was saying that the word is just an English word and everybody can say it if she wants to,” the student told the local outlet.

The student added that the teacher claimed the term was in the dictionary and that “people are oversensitive over the word.”

“She was trying to force him to say the word,” the student told ABC 7. “She repeatedly kept saying it and she had a smirk on her face.”

The student said they thought the teacher was “out of her mind.”

In the video that has circulated online, a teacher in a black sweater, jeans, and boots stands in front of a student sitting at a table.

“Say it. N-----,” the teacher seemingly taunts the student with a slight smile. “Why? You’re asking me, so go ahead and pronounce it: N-----.”

The student hangs his head in silence while the teacher continues goading him on as his classmates begin to giggle.

“Pronounce it after me,” she says. “N-----.”

All told, the teacher said the racist term about 15 times, the student who recorded the incident told ABC 7.

“This took place at my Daughters school in Fontana at Sequoia Middle School teacher,” parent Bianca Gibbons shared on a community Facebook page on March 31. “Repost[,] please stop racism and verbal ￼violence[,] bullying[.] this teacher should be fired[.] please help share this.”

Officials from Sequoia Middle School and the Fontana School District did not immediately return The Daily Beast’s requests for comment Thursday.

Fontana Unified School District told ABC 7 in a statement, “While we acknowledge that this derogatory language comes from a novel first published in the late 1800s, and that historical context is important to consider when discussing literature, the district does not condone the language that was used in the video or using that language outside of the context of discussing the novel.”

The outlet contacted the teacher on Wednesday, but she declined to comment.