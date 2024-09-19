Video Catches Inmate Crawling Past Security to Women’s Jail
‘LIKE A SPIDER’
A male Arizona inmate was caught on surveillance camera in April crawling “like a spider” past security to enter the women’s side of the jail. Inmate Justin Avery, who was being held at the Maricopa County intake facility for allegedly assaulting five women near Arizona State University’s Tempe campus, said he intended to “rape” the inmate because she had a “fat a--.” Creeping past a security guard around 4 a.m., Avery made it all the way over to the sleeping female inmate and pulled his pants down before he was caught. According to court docs accessed by ABC15, another female inmate spotted Avery and screamed for help, which led to a security guard taking notice. “This inmate crawled around a pony wall to the female side of the room and attempted to assault an inmate, all within a minute and a half,” said a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. “This area is consistently monitored and entered by detention staff throughout the day. Once seen, detention officers responded immediately and removed the inmate to an enclosed cell.” Avery is reportedly due in court next week.