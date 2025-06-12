ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s claim that Secret Service did not know who California Senator Alex Padilla was as they forcibly removed him from a press briefing has been spectacularly disproved.

Multiple clips from the incident, including one captured by a Fox News reporter, show that Padilla, a Democrat, clearly identified himself as a U.S. senator as Noem’s security detail approached him midway through a Thursday news conference.

“I am Sen. Alex Padilla,” he can be heard saying clearly, as a member of Noem’s security team held the 52-year-old politician’s shirt and pushed him backward. ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Padilla, a Democrat, was pushed out of a press conference and briefly cuffed, all after he identified himself as a U.S. senator. The Daily Beast/Etienne Laurent/AP/Office of Sen. Alex Padilla

Struggling to speak while being engaged, Padilla continued: “I have questions for the secretary, because the fact of the matter is a half a dozen violent criminals that should be–”

Padilla was removed from the briefing room before he could finish his statement.

🚨 #BREAKING @SenAlexPadilla tries to interrupt a press conference by @DHSgov Sec @KristiNoem and he’s forcibly removed.



California’s senior U.S. Senator was handcuffed and detained.



Video from @AlexPadilla4CA’s staff 🚨 pic.twitter.com/PXfszkBXxo — Elex Michaelson (@Elex_Michaelson) June 12, 2025

Noem and the communications team at the Department of Homeland Security, which President Donald Trump appointed her to oversee, were accused of immediately going into spin mode, placing blame for the ordeal on Padilla and claiming that he was a random man for all they knew.

“Senator Padilla chose disrespectful political theatre and interrupted a live press conference without identifying himself or having his Senate security pin on as he lunged toward Secretary Noem,” said DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin.

Noem quickly went on Fox News to make a similar claim.

“This man burst into the room, started lunging towards the podium, interrupting me and elevating his voice, and was stopped,” she said of Padilla. “He did not identify himself and was removed from the room. So, as soon as he identified himself, appropriate actions were taken.”

More than 20 seconds passed between Padilla identifying himself as a senator and him being ordered to the ground and briefly placed in handcuffs. One of his staffers recorded the ordeal until an official blocked the view of his camera and ordered him to stop recording.

The FBI said in a statement that Padilla was not wearing a “Senate security pin” that would confirm his identity to federal agents. The bureau added that he was “disruptive” at the event and was released after he was “positively identified.”

Republicans have defended the Secret Service and agreed with Noem’s claim that Padilla did not identify himself. Democrats, perhaps predictably, have sided with Padilla.

“If they can handcuff a U.S. Senator for asking a question, imagine what they will do to you,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Padilla had a similar message in a statement he gave shortly after the incident.