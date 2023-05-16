VIDEO: Dust Devil Engulfs 7-Year-Old Baseball Catcher

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at News4Jax
A mini-tornado known as a dust devil engulfed a 7-year-old catcher at a youth baseball game in Florida—who was rescued by a teenage umpire. Bauer Zoya told News4Jax that he was frightened when he was caught up in the whirlwind at home plate. “I couldn’t breathe that much,” Bauer said. “So I held my breath and I feel like I couldn’t touch the ground. So I kind of lifted up a little bit.” Umpire Aidan Wiles, 17, said he was scared, too, but he jumped in and pulled out Bauer. “The players’ safety is always the first thing,” he said.