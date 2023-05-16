CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    VIDEO: Dust Devil Engulfs 7-Year-Old Baseball Catcher

    WHIRLWIND

    Dust devil at youth baseball game.

    Twitter

    A mini-tornado known as a dust devil engulfed a 7-year-old catcher at a youth baseball game in Florida—who was rescued by a teenage umpire. Bauer Zoya told News4Jax that he was frightened when he was caught up in the whirlwind at home plate. “I couldn’t breathe that much,” Bauer said. “So I held my breath and I feel like I couldn’t touch the ground. So I kind of lifted up a little bit.” Umpire Aidan Wiles, 17, said he was scared, too, but he jumped in and pulled out Bauer. “The players’ safety is always the first thing,” he said.

    Read it at News4Jax