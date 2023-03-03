CHEAT SHEET
Video Emerges of Alleged 'Black Lives Matter' School Bullying
Video has emerged of an incident at an elementary school in Springfield, Ohio, in which a group of Black students are accused of assaulting white students and forcing them to say “Black lives matter!” The 17-minute surveillance video from the incident on Feb. 10, which was blurred for privacy reasons, was obtained by Dayton 24/7 Now through a public records request. The outlet says it shows three students being knocked or shoved to the ground. Springfield police said last week they were actively pursuing charges in the incident, but have yet to give any more details.