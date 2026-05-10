Video Game Flick Battles Devil Wears Prada 2 for Top Spot at Box Office
Mortal Kombat II is entering a knockout round against Devil Wears Prada 2 after topping the box office on Friday. The video game adaptation earned $17 million at the domestic box office that day, with weekend projections reaching about $41 million. Mortal Kombat II follows video game protagonist Johnny Cage as he takes on the dark emperor Shao Kahn. The film, produced by New Line and distributed by Warner Bros., is well on its way to recouping its $80 million production cost. Close behind at the box office is the hugely popular sequel, Devil Wears Prada 2, which in its second week made $9.8 million domestically on Friday, and is also projected to reach around $41 million by the end of the weekend. However, it remains uncertain whether Mother’s Day will provide a meaningful boost to the female-led film, as some analysts are projecting a $50 million weekend total. Michael, the Michael Jackson biopic, the concert film Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, directed by Avatar’s James Cameron, and the family-friendly The Sheep Detectives followed right behind in this weekend’s box office rankings.