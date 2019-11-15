ON BLAST
Video of Christine Blasey-Ford’s Testimony Plays in Front of Gala Honoring Brett Kavanaugh
A huge video of Christine Blasey-Ford's testimony to Congress played on Thursday night just outside of a gala honoring Justice Brett Kavanaugh. According to a HuffPost reporter, the video played on a giant screen before Federalist Society gala attendees in front of Washington D.C.'s Union Station. The screen was reportedly erected by progressive group Demand Justice, who wants to see Kavanaugh impeached from the Supreme Court. Protesters with anti-Kavanaugh chants and a sign that read “Kavanaugh Lied” were also seen in front of the event.
Blasey-Ford told lawmakers last year that she had been sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh, but he denied the accusation and went on to get confirmed to the high court. The Federalist Society reportedly had a crucial role in the confirmations of a number of right-leaning Supreme Court justices. “A private organization funded by anonymous donors having an improper role in the selection of judges and justices is bad enough. A Supreme Court Justice returning favors to that organization is even worse,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse told HuffPost about Kavanaugh's appearance at the gala.