Video of Elderly Man Being Shoved Off Bus Is Released in Las Vegas Murder Case
Police in Las Vegas have released security footage that shows an elderly man falling face-first onto a sidewalk and suffering fatal injuries after a woman reportedly shoved him off a public bus when he asked her to be nicer to other passengers. The video shows 74-year-old Serge Fournier landing on the sidewalk on March 21 after he was allegedly shoved by 25-year-old Cadesha Michelle Bishop. Police said witnesses said Fournier had asked Bishop to be nice to other passengers before she allegedly shoved him. Fournier died April 23; the Clark County coroner ruled his death a homicide as a result of his injuries. Bishop, who is out on $100,000 bail with electronic monitoring, has been charged with murder. A preliminary hearing of evidence is scheduled for May 23.