Video of Police Officer Kneeling on Student’s Neck Released

Las Vegas school officials have released bodycam footage of a 2023 incident in which a white police officer kneeled on the neck of a Black student, NBC News reports. Shortly after the incident occurred on Feb. 9, 2023, a bystander video of the incident was circulated on social media, sparking comparisons to the murder of George Floyd and protests. In the incident report, Clark County School District police Lt. Jason Elfberg said the student refused to back away from a student officers were handcuffing while investigating reports that a student had threatened to “shoot up” a school. After the incident, protests broke out and many called for Elfberg to be fired. Elfberg was cleared of all wrongdoing by the school district and remains on the police force, his attorney told the Associated Press. The Nevada ACLU filed a lawsuit to get school officials to release information.