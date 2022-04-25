Video of Pot-Poisoned Florida Wedding Released

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at WFLA
Florida police have released bodycam video showing officers grilling the bride and groom at a wedding where guests were sickened by marijuana-laced food. “Did you guys authorize that?” a cop asks the groom, who responds, “I have no idea” and then denies it. He suggests that guests brought their own edibles. Standing nearby was bride Danya Glenny, 42, who would eventually be charged, along with catering manager Joycelyn Bryant, in connection with the February incident at the Springs Clubhouse in Longwood, which sent numerous people to the hospital.