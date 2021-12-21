Feds Release Video of 2005 Raid on Epstein’s Palm Beach Home: Ghislaine Maxwell Trial
HOUSE OF HORRORS
Manhattan federal prosecutors made public a spate of new exhibits involved in Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial on Monday, including footage of a 2005 raid by police on Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida home. The exhibits were released around the time the trial reached its closing arguments stage, with both the prosecution and defense focusing on the “memory, manipulation, and money” aspects of Maxwell’s involvement in Epstein’s sex trafficking ring. The video, which runs 58 minutes, shows Palm Beach police officers entering Epstein’s empty home, their guns drawn. Several hallways are colored by red lighting, and disturbing images of nude women litter the walls. One room appears to show a black-and-white sketch of Maxwell holding a dog over a black desk, next to massage equipment and a massage table. Sex toys, branded as “Twin Torpedoes,” were also discovered. The New York Post reported that the footage was first published in 2019, just after Epstein’s death by suicide.