Florida Judge Prevents Prosecutors From Releasing Video of Robert Kraft at Day Spa

A Florida judge on Wednesday prevented prosecutors from releasing footage of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly engaging in illicit sex acts at a Florida day spa. “I don’t want this released until I’ve ruled,” Florida Circuit Court Judge Joseph Marx said in an emergency hearing late Wednesday afternoon. The legal drama began after Palm Beach County prosecutors indicated that they were preparing to release the surveillance video from inside the spa. Kraft is facing two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution at a day spa at the center of a sprawling human-trafficking and prostitution investigation.

Immediately, Kraft’s legal team filed an emergency motion to block the video from going public by claiming the videos were prosecuted illegally, referring to the “sneak and peek” warrant that allowed investigators to plant recording devices at the day spa. “Mr. Kraft has an obvious and profound stake in any potential disclosure of the sensitive materials at issue, which, among other things, depict him naked, and should therefore be permitted to intervene for the sake of protecting his interests,” defense attorney William Burck said in the response motion.