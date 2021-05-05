Vimeo Deletes Trump Ally Mike Lindell’s MyPillow Account
CANCELED
The video platform Vimeo has “terminated” the MyPillow account of Mike Lindell, the company’s CEO and a friend and staunch ally of former President Donald Trump. As of Wednesday afternoon, when users click on pages for the “Lindell Management” Vimeo account, a “Sorry, we couldn’t find that page” message appears for where MyPillow and Lindell content was once hosted.
“This is worse than what Twitter did to me and my company!” Lindell said in a brief phone interview on Wednesday. “This affects my business, the Lindell Recovery Network, and the entrepreneurs who I work with.” Lindell also sent The Daily Beast a screenshot of what he said was an email he and his team received from Vimeo on Wednesday at 12:36 p.m. ET, and it reads, “Your account was terminated for violating Vimeo’s Terms of Service…and Community Guidelines. We do not allow accounts that upload content created by or mainly featuring a banned user. As the purpose of your account is to promote content from a banned user, it has been removed. We wish you the best of luck in finding a hosting platform better suited to your needs.”
Lindell has been a key financial backer and advocate for pro-Trump efforts to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. In the time since Biden’s inauguration, he has stayed in touch with Trump and has also been embroiled in a legal fight with Dominion Voting Systems.
A Vimeo spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday afternoon.
Disclosure: Vimeo is an IAC company, as is The Daily Beast.