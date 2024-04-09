Video Captures Moment Morgan Wallen Tosses Chair From Rooftop: Report
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
The moment Morgan Wallen threw a chair off a rooftop bar in Nashville was captured in grainy footage obtained by TMZ on Monday. The country music star was was arrested on three felony charges after the incident late Sunday, at approximately 10:52 p.m., reports said, after cops standing on the street at the time saw the chair smash to the ground just feet away. TMZ says the video was taken on the street level outside Chief’s bar, where the incident unfolded. In the video, an object can be seen flying off the rooftop, though the person throwing it cannot be seen. According to TMZ, police say witnesses and surveillance footage also confirm it was Wallen who was responsible. Wallen was released Monday morning on a $15,250 bond, according to USA Today. On Monday, his reps pointed The Daily Beast to a statement shared by the singer’s attorney, Worrick Robinson, on Sunday night: “At 10:53p Sunday evening Morgan Wallen was arrested in downtown Nashville for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct. He is cooperating fully with authorities.”