Video Reveals How a Woman Boarded a Flight From New York to Paris Without a Ticket

Wife of Wrongly Deported Dad Forced Into Hiding After Feds Publish Her Address
IN DANGER
The wife of a Maryland man wrongly deported by the Trump administration to a prison in El Salvador said she moved to a safe house after the Department of Homeland Security posted her address online. Jennifer Vasquez Sura told The Washington Post that after DHS shared on X an unredacted court document from 2021, she began fearing for her safety and the well-being of her three children. “I don’t feel safe when the government posts my address, the house where my family lives, for everyone to see, especially when this case has gone viral and people have all sorts of opinions,” she told the paper. “So, this is definitely a bit terrifying. I’m scared for my kids.” DHS, in a statement to The Independent, justified its social media post, saying that “these are public documents that anyone could get access to.” Vasquez Sura’s husband, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, was deported last month in what the Trump administration admitted in court was an “administrative error.” The federal government insists that Abrego Garcia will never step foot in the U.S. again, despite the Supreme Court ordering that it take steps to “facilitate” his return.