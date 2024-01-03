Video Shows ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Starting Shoving Match With Bikers
NEW DETAIL
Video obtained by TMZ shows Beverly Hills, 90210 star Ian Ziering exiting his vehicle and immediately shoving a biker situated in front of the car—kicking off Sunday’s viral brawl and undercutting Ziering’s subsequent description of events. “In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car,” Ziering said in a statement on Monday. “This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself.” Less than five seconds passed between Ziering exiting his vehicle and his laying hands on the biker, according to the video. Ziering had said he was “deeply concerned about the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace,” adding that he and his daughter made it out of the melee unscathed.