Bodycam Footage Shows Alleged Tupac Killer’s Final Moments of Freedom
SAY CHEESE
Body cameras captured Las Vegas cops arresting 60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis last week in connection with the 1996 murder of the legendary rapper Tupac Shakur. The clip showed that Davis’ final moments of freedom on Sept. 29 were largely uneventful, with cops placing him in handcuffs while calmly asking him mundane questions about a morning walk he’d been on in near his home in Henderson—a Vegas suburb. Davis has been held without bail ever since in Las Vegas, the same city he’s accused of gunning Shakur down in at the peak of his popularity as a musician. Authorities say Davis didn’t pull the trigger that killed Shakur, but they allege he formulated the plan to “exact revenge” on Shakur and Death Row Records co-founder Marion “Suge” Knight after the rival groups had gotten into an argument earlier in the day on Sept. 13, 1996.