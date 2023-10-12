Video Shows Alleged Cyclist Killer Kaitlin Armstrong’s Ham-Fisted Escape From Custody
DESPERATE DASH
A video appearing to capture Texas murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong’s short-lived escape from custody shows her ambitiously scaling a wall in her striped prison jumpsuit. The cell phone footage, filmed by witness Theresa Rangel and sent to KXAN, showed the yoga teacher-turned-alleged killer running from an officer outside a parking lot after being escorted to a doctor’s appointment. The officer tripped, allowing Armstrong to scale the wall. However, Travis County police captured her just 10 minutes later. Armstrong is facing a first-degree murder charge for allegedly killing cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in May 2022 out of jealousy after Wilson dated Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland, who was also a cyclist, while the couple were separated. After the pair got back together, Strickland stayed friends with Wilson. Shortly after the killing, Armstrong fled to Costa Rica to evade police, but was tracked down through her yoga sessions.