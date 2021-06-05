Video Shows Amazon Driver Pummel Woman Who Demanded Package
PRIME TIME
An Amazon delivery driver faces charges for battery and elderly abuse after she was caught on video punching a 67-year-old woman 10 times, KTVU reports. On Thursday, the woman had received a notification that her package had been delivered and asked the driver, Itzel Ramirez, about its whereabouts. According to the station, Ramirez told her that she would get her package soon, so the woman waited for 15 minutes and then asked again. The two got into an argument and then, the video shows, Ramirez attacked while the woman’s back was turned—although she claimed she hit her in self-defense. In response to the incident, Amazon released a statement that reads, “This does not reflect the high standards we have for drivers who deliver our packages.”