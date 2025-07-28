Intense Video Shows Bystanders Confronting ‘Crazed’ Walmart Stabbing Spree Suspect
A dramatic video shows the moment heroic bystanders confronted a mass-stabbing suspect at a Walmart in Traverse City, Michigan. A 42-year-old male, now identified as Bradford James Gille, reportedly entered the store and used a folding knife to stab several people, police say. Authorities have yet to determine a motive, but said that the suspect acted alone to swipe and stab at random. He sent 11 people to the hospital before brave shoppers confronted him. Dramatic footage from the scene on Saturday evening shows one man pointing a gun at the suspect, as another man demands he get on the ground. The suspect backs off as a group of three to four men contain him until police arrive. Gille now faces 11 counts of assault with intent to murder, and one count of a terrorism charge that carries a possible life sentence. Michael Miller, 34, was among the group that subdued the attacker on the ground after forcing him out of the store. He said he and the other men “all saw each other,” and reacted to the situation. “We all noticed each other and saw what was going on,” Miller said. The victims range in age from 29 to 84, and all are expected to survive.