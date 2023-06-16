Video Shows Conor McGregor Entering Bathroom With Sexual Assault Accuser
ON TAPE
A video released Friday shows Conor McGregor entering a bathroom with a woman who said she was sexually assaulted by him once inside. TMZ published the clip appearing to show the UFC star take the woman by the hand and lead her into the bathroom at the Kaseya Center in Miami at around midnight on June 10. The footage also appears to show three security guards stand in front of the bathroom door once McGregor and the woman go inside. On Thursday, TMZ reported that the woman’s lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, had written demand letters accusing McGregor of “violently” sexually assaulting his client, first “aggressively” kissing her and then coercing her into performing oral sex. McGregor’s team has denied the allegations, and released a statement on Friday saying “the claimant’s lawyer now has changed her story” after the video was published. “This is no more than a shakedown,” the statement added.