A dramatic video showed bystanders desperately trying to rescue passengers from a burning business jet after it crashed on a busy Texas highway not far from Laredo International Airport on Tuesday night, killing one person. The Cessna Citation Latitude twin jet, carrying six people, crashed on Loop 20 in Laredo near the Texas-Mexico border shortly after 10 p.m., according to Jose Baeza, an investigator with the Laredo Police Department. Footage posted to social media showed drivers approaching the wreckage as flames engulfed the aircraft. Two people used a sledgehammer and shovel to strike the cockpit window while others worked to prop open the plane’s door. “It looked like part of a movie. I was in shock,” witness Zayra Garza told AP. Garza said three people who appeared to be teenagers exited the aircraft, followed by someone who looked to be a pilot. Another crew member attempted to pull out a person who appeared unconscious. NetJets said the aircraft involved was one of its jets and that it was cooperating with authorities investigating the crash. The cause of the crash remains under investigation, though Laredo International Airport Director Gilberto Sanchez told KGNS TV that the plane had experienced a mechanical failure.

AP