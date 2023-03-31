WATCH: Dodgers Fan’s Mid-Game Proposal Does NOT Go to Plan
OUCH
It was baseball’s opening night in Los Angeles on Thursday, but security guards at Dodgers Stadium already look to be in mid-season form. Several now-viral videos captured three guards make an outfield sentry sprint from the foul line to brutally tackle a field invader right as he got down on one knee. The man, since identified as Ricardo Juarez, had doubled down on the two cardinal sins of attending a sporting event with your partner: don't get arrested, and don't propose. Cell phone footage of the takedown, which sent Juarez's hat and cellphone flying, showed him hopping from the bleachers and running into left field in between innings. The hit caused a sellout crowd of more than 50,000 to gasp in unison, just before the late DMX's Ruff Ryder's Anthem blared the lyrics of “stop, drop, shut 'em down, open up shop” through stadium speakers. Juarez later revealed on Instagram that his girlfriend said yes.