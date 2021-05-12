CHEAT SHEET
Video Shows Florida Mom Join Child in Street Fight
An Orange City, Florida, mom recently made headlines for allegedly instructing her son to fight another boy in the neighborhood, then joining in the fracas while the two went at it. Now, The Daily Beast has obtained video of the May 7 brawl, which shows Jamie Rose Gensler, 35, standing over her child, yelling repeatedly, “Get him in his nuts! Get him in the gut!” She is then seen hitting the other boy with an open hand before the camera stops filming.
Gensler was arrested and charged with child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor; court records show she has had at least five prior run-ins with the law. The rumble reportedly began over a basketball hoop that had been pushed over the night before.