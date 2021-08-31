‘F*cking Psychopath!’: Video Shows Furious Anti-Masker Peeing on Dairy Queen Counter
‘HE’S DOING IT!’
The droplets coming out of his mouth were already bad enough. A furious anti-masker in Canada has carried out a disgusting protest in a Dairy Queen by taking a leak on the shop’s counter in front of horrified staff. According to CTV News, the gross incident happened on Saturday at a DQ in Port Alberni, British Columbia. Video of the protest shows the man arguing about mask rules and refusing to step aside to let other customers grab an icy treat. Suddenly, he grabs the front of his pants and shouts “I’m gonna fuckin...” before he proceeds to pee on the counter. The staff can be heard screaming “He’s doing it!” and “He’s pissing on the fucking counter!” before the man finishes up. Just before he leaves, he shouts “Fucking psychopath!” It’s unclear if he was referring to the staff or himself. Royal Canadian Mounted Police Sgt. Chris Manseau said: “This is the first incident of this nature... I think people should just wear their masks and be safe and be polite.” No arrests have been made.