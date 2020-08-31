Video Shows Girl Tangled in ‘Candy Kite’ Lifted High Into the Air in Taiwan
HEART-DROPPING MOMENT
A 3-year-old girl in northern Taiwan was swept high into the sky by a giant kite after she became entangled in its tail during a kite-flying festival this weekend. Screams erupted from spectators as the child was blown above throngs of spectators by strong winds for around 30 seconds. Children had gathered around the kite, named “Joy Falls From Heaven,” as it was being unfurled, because a portion of it was filled with candy, which was supposed to rain down on the crowd when the kite was airborne. Incredibly, the girl, who was identified only by her last name, Lin, landed almost unhurt apart from some abrasions around her neck and face. An official said the girl’s parents had blamed themselves for the accident, that candy kites would be banned in future and that after the girl returned home from the hospital on Sunday, she promptly had a nap.