VIDEO: GOP Official Escorted Trumpy Election Deniers Into Election Office Where System Was Breached
CAUGHT ON CAMERA
A Georgia GOP county chairwoman was caught on tape leading a couple of Trump legal team affiliates into the Georgia County Elections office on Jan. 7, 2021, the same day a voting system at the location was breached. Cathy Latham, then the Republican chairwoman of Coffee County, is under criminal investigation in the Georgia grand jury probe for also posing as a fake elector in 2020. Newly released surveillance footage shows her leading Scott Hall and Paul Maggio into the office. The two pro-Trump “data forensics experts” allegedly admitted that they gained access to a voting machine under the instruction of Trump lawyer and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell. “We scanned every freaking ballot,” Hall said in a recorded March 2021 phone call discussing the events of Jan. 7, reported The New York Times. Three days after the breach, Latham texted the Coffee County elections supervisor, “Did you all finish with the scanner?” The incident is under investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and is expected to be included in an ongoing grand jury probe into 2020 election interference.